Rafael Nadal reveals moments where comeback ‘seemed impossible’

Rafael Nadal has released another social media video, detailing the trials and tribulations he has been through over the past year during his hiatus from the ATP Tour.

Nadal has been absent from the tennis circuit since the Australian Open, where he suffered a tear to his psoas muscle (hip) in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald.

Since then, Nadal has undergone arthroscopic surgery, back in June, and has fallen outside the top 600 for the first time since 2002.

However, things appear to be looking up for the Spaniard, after it was announced that he would be making his return to the matchcourt at the Brisbane International before heading back to the Australian Open.

And Nadal spoke about the recovery journey in his latest video, “It’s been a long year in which I’ve gone through many phases, from trying to get back to compete at the clay season, week after week disappointment after disappointment.”

The 37-year-old continued, “Then I had to decide to stop and say ‘enough’ and look for a definite solution, which was surgery. Since then, everything has been a new horizon, a difficult path, but always with the hope of coming back.

“Of course, there were moments where it seemed impossible that this moment would come, but we’ve maintained the work, spirit and hope and I think I am ready.”

Nadal has received a wildcard for the returning ATP 250 tournament and will be joined alongside the likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov and Andy Murray.

And the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be hoping to improve on his previous performance at the tournament, having reached the quarter-finals back in 2017.

“I have gone through many phases, but I today I think it’s time; I’m coming back in a tournament that I’ve played in the past, that I’m familiar with, a 250 tournament,” explained the Mallorcan. “I know it’s a difficult tournament, but I hope to be ready to compete, I don’t aspire to anything else.”

Nadal will return at the Brisbane International that begins on 31st December, before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open that starts on 14th January.

Inside the baseline…

It is no secret that Nadal has had a very difficult year in terms of his injuries, especially having missed his beloved Roland Garros for the first time in 19 years. Fans are delighted upon the announcement of his return and will be eagerly anticipating the sort of form that the tennis legend returns to the ATP Tour in, as Nadal prepares to play what he has admitted could be the final season of his career.

