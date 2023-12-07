Emma Raducanu confirmed to make comeback at Pre-Australian Open tournament

Emma Raducanu is confirmed to make her comeback to the WTA Tour in Auckland next month, the same tournament where the Brit left the court in tears last year.

Raducanu has been out of action since April, having undergone surgery on both of her wrists and her left ankle.

Since then, the 2021 US Open champion has been updating fans on her recovery process after falling to No.296 in the rankings.

August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court ♥️😆 pic.twitter.com/lnnspztXrz — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 2, 2023

However, after appearing as an alternate in the entry list for the Australian Open and receiving a wildcard for the Auckland Classic, it appears that an official comeback is now in sight for Raducanu.

Raducanu has received a wildcard for the WTA 250 tournament, alongside former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki and the also returning Amanda Anisimova, as she looks to put last year’s tournament in the back of her mind.

Nāu mai, haere mai to @emmaraducanu 🤩🇬🇧 We can’t wait to see this Grand Slam champion make her 2024 return to the court in Auckland! Get ready for some summer heat on Centre Court 🔥 🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/cC2FzIgMy2#ASBClassic #LetsPlay pic.twitter.com/ghQjsGXcgK — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) December 6, 2023

Earlier this year at the Auckland Open, Raducanu made her tournament debut and started off her season in impressive fashion by fighting back to beat Linda Fruhvirtova.

Due to heavy rain, several matches were moved indoors and this was the case for Raducanu’s second round encounter against Viktoria Hruncakova.

And the then 20-year-old made a perfect start against the Slovakian, winning the first set 6-0, however after seemingly twisting her ankle Raducanu had to retire following losing the second set.

It was this ankle that later required ‘minor surgery’, and Raducanu will be hoping to avoid any other injury disappointments in New Zealand next year.

Raducanu will return at the Auckland Open that begins on 2nd January 2024, before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open where she may need to play qualifying.

Inside the baseline…

It has been a tough year for Raducanu, who was having injury struggles even in the months that she was active on the WTA Tour. However, this time away after a hectic past couple of years may be the blessing in disguise that Raducanu needed, as she will come back into a new season refreshed and hopefully ready to go fitness wise. It is likely that Raducanu will be rusty to begin with, which is why it is a good decision to begin her season at a WTA 250 tournament before the first major of the year.

READ MORE: Emma Raducanu confirms intention to play the 2024 Australian Open

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner