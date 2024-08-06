Novak Djokovic ‘the man to beat at the US Open’ claims former coach

Novak Djokovic has been labelled the ‘favourite’ to win the upcoming US Open by former coach Goran Ivanisevic, with the Croatian reflecting on his former player’s Olympic victory.

Djokovic became Olympic champion for the first time on Sunday at 37-years-old, after beating Carlos Alcaraz to gold in the final in Paris.

And his former coach Ivanisevic, who he split with in March this year after five years together, has spoken about the difference in Djokovic’s mindset from the recent Wimbledon final defeat.

“Only a crazy person would say that he doesn’t have it in him any more,” Ivanisevic told Tennis Majors. “When he really wants it, nobody can beat him, regardless of who is across the net.”

He continued, “Novak didn’t show up in the Wimbledon finals, but here you could tell…If they stayed for five more hours on that court [Olympics], the outcome would have been the same. Novak was flying, Novak was dancing.

“People forgot that this was his first Olympics final, he felt that this is it, that he has to seize this opportunity. Although, considering how crazy he is, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him in Los Angeles in 2028 as well.”

Djokovic himself has suggested that playing at a sixth Olympic Games in Los Angeles is a goal of his, when he would be 41-years-old.

But first, the Serbian will set his sights on the upcoming US Open, where he is defending champion, with Ivanisevic backing his former player to claim a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

“I am so glad that he finally won this gold,” said the 52-year-old. “I wish him 25th Slam, to break the absolute record, and then he can retire, although he will never retire, this guy. I think he can find the motivation, the gold will lift him.

“If he plays like this, he is the man to beat at the US Open. At Wimbledon, it was a miracle that he even played, let alone reached the finals, but we never know if something similar to this year’s Australian Open can happen. Against [Jannik] Sinner there, he didn’t show up – we don’t have a crystal ball, but if he is motivated like here, he will be the favourite in New York.”

Another epic final, @carlosalcaraz. El clasico. Congratulations to you and your team for an excellent Olympics. Considering your age, your energy and the way you play, you probably have 20 more Olympics ahead of you 😆. Your gold will come. Until next time, amigo. pic.twitter.com/UNc47Ayetk — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 5, 2024

Djokovic will look to retain his US Open title in just under three weeks time, with the final major of the year beginning on Monday 26th August.

Inside the baseline…

Novak Djokovic had not won a title all year until the Olympic Games, but now it feels like everything has changed and Goran Ivanisevic holds the view of many that his former player is the one to beat at the US Open. However, everyone knows how much Djokovic wanted to win Olympic gold and it will be interesting to see how much emotional energy that took out of him, and if he can recuperate ahead of the US Open in three weeks time.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic reveals goal to play at 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner