Positive news for Andy Murray as return date is set

Andy Murray has been awarded a wild card to compete at the Geneva Open later this month, hinting that his fairytale summer send-off is still a possibility.

The three-time grand slam champion has not played since rupturing ligaments in his ankle during the final stages of his Miami Open epic against Tomas Machac in March.

Though he has been making steady progress back to full fitness, and positive news was confirmed on Wednesday as Murray will return to the court at the Swiss 250 event beginning on May 18.

Murray was on a six-match losing streak that spanned across into the start of the 2024 campaign, with many urging him to hang up his boots.

Though he strung together three very promising performances at the Miami Open, including wins over former world No.6 Matteo Berrettini and Tomas Martin Etcheverry before falling to Machac 5-7 in a third-set tiebreak.

The 36-year-old opted against surgery on his ankle, but has offered encouraging updates throughout his recovery process.

Can Andy Murray be competitive this summer?

After constant hassle from fans and journalists alike who demanded to know when Murray would retire, the two-time Wimbledon champion announced that he would be calling time on his professional tennis career at some point this summer.

It would be fitting that he be able to bid a final farewell in SW19 – the hallowed turf that has welcomed his heroics in recent times.

Even though it is unclear as to which tournaments he will opt to play in, the news that he feels fit enough to return to court this month offers promising potential with regard to his fairytale summer send-off.

Roland Garros gets underway at the end of May and it is expected that he will partner compatriot Dan Evans in the doubles event in what will be his first appearance in Paris since 2020.

