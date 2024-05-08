Dominic Thiem set to retire at end of year after injury-plagued career

Dominic Thiem is set to call time on his professional tennis career just years after winning the US Open title, as injuries have plagued his promising potential.

The Austrian soared to great heights in the sport, most notably claiming his maiden grand slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2020, the same year he reached No.3 in the world rankings.

Thiem reached the French Open final in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019, the Australian Open final in 2020 where he fell short to Novak Djokovic in five sets, and is a two-time ATP Finals runner-up.

The 30-year-old was at the top of his game at the turn of the decade, picked by many to win multiple major titles.

But he has struggled with hip and knee injuries in the subsequent years, casting doubt on his potential.

What did Dominic Thiem say about retirement?

Thiem hinted at retirement earlier this year, stating that 2024 was his ‘last chance’ to produce the tennis he was once capable of to steer his career in a more positive direction.

But results have since not gone his way and has struggled to a 1-3 win-loss record at tour level this term.

Thiem took to social media in March updating followers on Instagram of more pain in his wrist.

“I started to have those clicks again, which bothered me also straight after I came back from the injury three years ago,” he wrote.

Today's match wasn't bad, but I still need to find my game rhythm ???? As I said in my last interview, I'm not the player of 2020 anymore. I have to deal with the current situation, with the fact that my wrist doesn't give me the strength it used to. — Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) April 4, 2024

He released a further statement in April claiming that he was ‘not the player of 2020 anymore’. “I have to deal with the current situation,” he added, “with the fact that my wrist doesn’t give me the strength it used to.”

According to Austrian publication Salzburger Nachrichten, Thiem plans to retire after his home tournament, the Vienna Open, which takes place at the end of October this year.

READ NEXT – Former world No.8 qualifies for final appearance at Italian Open just days after retiring

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner