Petra Kvitova confirms Australian Open absence with pregnancy announcement

Petra Kvitova has made revealed that she is expecting her first child, with the two-time Wimbledon champion making the ‘exciting’ announcement on social media.

Kvitova, who is currently the world No.17, revealed in a new years post that she was expecting a baby with long-time coach and husband Jiri Vanek.

“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” announced the Czech.

“While I will miss my annual trip to Australia and competing in the sport I love, I’m looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this next chapter in our lives.”

On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer! 👼 pic.twitter.com/JwUi2Lcose — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 31, 2023

Kvitova was met with messages of congratulations from the likes of Iga Swiatek, Ash Barty, Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki and many others.

Vanek has been coaching Kvitova since 2016, with the pair confirming their romantic relationship in 2021, before getting married in July 2023.

Throughout their coaching relationship, Kvitova has won 13 titles, including three WTA 1000 titles and reached the Australian Open final in 2019.

One of Kvitova’s WTA 1000 crowns came only last year, with the 33-year-old claiming victory in Miami to win her first title at this level since 2018.

Inside the baseline…

There had been rumours that Petra Kvitova would be missing the Australian Open, but through injury not pregnancy, so this is a much nicer announcement from the former No.2. With players like Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, amongst others, proving that you can have a baby and then return to the sport there is still hope for Kvitova fans that this is not the end of her career. All of us, at Tennishead, wish that Kvitova has a happy and healthy pregnancy and support whatever career decision she chooses to make.

READ NEXT: Andy Murray admits 2024 ‘could be his last year’ in tennis

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner