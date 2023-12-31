Andy Murray admits 2024 ‘could be his last year’ in tennis

Andy Murray has admitted that this could be his last season in tennis, although he says that will depend on how much enjoyment he is getting out of his tennis.

Murray cut a despondent figure at the end of last season following a defeat to Alex De Minaur in the first round of the Paris Masters.

That defeat was especially difficult for Murray to take given he was leading 5-2 in the deciding set, and he spoke afterwards about how he had stopped enjoying tennis as much as he once did.

There was speculation about whether he would return at all for the 2024 season, but he is back and determined to go again. He just doesn’t know how long for.

“If I was in a situation like I was at the end of last year, then I probably wouldn’t go again,” Murray said.

“But then if physically I’m doing well and my results are good and I’m playing well, then that’s enjoyable and I could see myself still playing.

“We’ll see how the year goes, see how the body holds up. If things are going well, I’d love to keep going. But if they’re not, and I’m not enjoying it, it could be the last year, yes.”

Andy Murray to ‘be easier on himself’

Ever since Murray resumed his career following major hip surgery, he has always maintained that just playing tennis was enough for him.

October was the first time he appeared to voice a change of heart after his Paris Masters defeat, and it was certainly understandable given his previous level.

However, he goes into the 2024 season knowing that he perhaps needs to improve his mentality there and do more to remind himself the challenges he has overcome to be competing on the ATP Tour.

“When you have played right at the highest level, it’s not that easy when you are going through periods where you are losing in first rounds, and maybe losing matches that you probably should have won,” he said.

“Part of that is psychological, but part of it is also where my game was at as well.

“I served particularly poorly in the latter part of the season and getting cheap points on my serve has been over my career a big part of my game. I’m hoping some of the improvements I made in the off-season will help me in those situations and obviously mentally I need to do a better job as well.

“But then, at the same time, a couple of years ago if someone had offered me that I’d been playing at top-40 level in the world when I had been struggling with my hip, I would have been happy with that.

“But it is hard, mentally, so I need to do a better job of putting things in perspective this year and be a little bit easier on myself.”

