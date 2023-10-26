Carlos Alcaraz reveals ‘good news’ ahead of year-end events

Carlos Alcaraz had raised concern for the rest of his 2023 season after withdrawing from the ATP 500 event in Basel, however the Wimbledon champion has reassured fans that he is ‘feeling better every day’ ahead of the Paris Masters and ATP Finals.

Alcaraz has not won a title since winning Wimbledon back in July, and revealed last week that he was withdrawing from the Swiss Indoors due to ‘a problem’ with the plantar fascia in his left foot and muscle fatigue in his lower back.

The 20-year-old did imply that his decision to withdraw from the event in Basel was to allow time for treatment, to prepare him for the remaining tournaments this year.

And in a latest post on social media, Alcaraz confirmed that this appeared to be working, “I have good news! I am feeling better every day and I will play Paris-Bercy and be in Turin for the ATP Finals! Excited to finish the year on a high!”

I have good news! 🙌🏻 I am feeling better every day and I will play Paris-Bercy and be in Turin for the ATP Finals! 😍 Excited to finish the year on a high! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/RC1pCzr237 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) October 25, 2023

Alcaraz will take to his third Paris Masters tournament next week, as he looks to close the gap on world No.1 Novak Djokovic in a bid to retain the top spot on the ATP rankings at the end of the year.

Inside the baseline…

Alcaraz made the wise decision to withdraw from the tournament in Basel, with more points on offer at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals. He will also be aware of what happened last season, when he picked up an injury in the French capital and was then unable to make his debut appearance at the ATP Finals.

READ NEXT – Boris Becker: It’s misleading to think Carlos Alcaraz can surpass 20 Grand Slam titles

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic for the year-end No.1

With only two tournaments remaining, the race for the year-end No.1 rankings is really heating up.

And we, at Tennishead, have got all the details:

Carlos Alcaraz

Total ranking points: 8,805

Points dropping from ranking by the end of the year: 360

Maximum points he can gain: 2,500

Maximum year-end total: 10,945

Novak Djokovic

Total ranking points: 11,045

Points dropping from ranking by the end of the year: 2,100

Maximum points he can gain: 2,500

Maximum year-end total: 11,445

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner