British BKJ Cup star slams airline after damaged equipment fiasco

British tennis player Olivia Nicholls expressed frustration after her racquets and bag were severely damaged during a Jetstar flight to the Hobart International tournament

Olivia Nicholls, the top-ranked British female doubles tennis player, ranked No. 39 in the world, encountered significant damage to her tennis equipment during a flight from Sydney to Hobart, Australia. Jetstar Airways required her to check in her tennis bag, which contained three Babolat racquets, charging an additional fee of £80 (approximately $160 AUD). Upon arrival in Hobart, Nicholls discovered that her racquets were severely damaged, with one completely broken, and her bag was torn beyond recognition.

This is unacceptable @JetstarAirways. 160AUD to check in because I’m not allowed to take it as carry on, and you deliver my bag like this? How is this possible. My bag and rackets are totally destroyed 😤 pic.twitter.com/YPMbspGSR5 — Olivia Nicholls (@OliviaNicholls) January 4, 2025

Nicholls shared images of the damaged equipment on social media, expressing her frustration and questioning how such damage could occur. Her post garnered widespread attention, with fans and fellow athletes expressing support and sharing similar experiences. Some individuals criticized Jetstar for mishandling sports equipment, while others questioned whether Nicholls should have adhered to baggage size restrictions.

Jetstar Airways issued a public apology for the incident, acknowledging the damage to Nicholls’ racquets and the inconvenience caused. The airline stated that they are working to provide replacement racquets to ensure Nicholls can participate in the Hobart International tournament. Additionally, Jetstar offered to refund the costs incurred and provide compensation for the damage.

Despite the setback, Nicholls is scheduled to compete in the Hobart International tournament, partnering with Slovakian Tereza Mihalikova. The pair is also set to participate in the Australian Open with the proper equipment.

Inside the baseline…

Players are often told to carry their rackets as carry-ons to avoid damage, but that’s not always possible. With rising baggage fees and strict airline policies, checking in gear sometimes becomes a necessity. Olivia Nicholls’ experience, where her checked-in rackets were damaged upon arrival, highlights the unpredictability of air travel. Unfortunately, many tennis players can relate to this story to some extent. Despite best efforts, traveling with tennis equipment can still be a gamble, and even the most prepared players can face unexpected challenges, whether it is lost bags with shoes or gear, or damage.

READ NEXT: Lorenzo Musetti joins ASICS: Multi-Year partnership with rising star.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner