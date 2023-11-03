Novak Djokovic told he ‘looks like could play another 20 years’

Martina Navratilova believes Novak Djokovic is looking so good right now that he could ‘play for another 20 years.’

Djokovic has had another sensational year, winning three of the four Grand Slams, winning three of the four majors to take his career count to 24 – a total unmatched by anyone in men’s tennis.

The other Grand Slam title went to Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon. That match in particular was a special standard, and Navratilova is hoping Djokovic’s fitness can ensure we see many more clashes between the two as the Spaniard matures.

“The question is: ‘How many years does Novak have left?’ Now, it looks like he could play for another 20 years,” Navratilova said. “We’ll see, but it would be better if they were closer in age to see more matches.

“We have become accustomed to such high standards with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. It’s nice to witness the clash of generations, with all the respect they have for each other.

“They are the only ones who can give their best, because in tennis you can be the best in the world, but if you play against a bad opponent, you won’t see good points. These guys give their best, and it’s the same at the WTA. You depend on the excellence of your opponent.”

Novak Djokovic on Grand Slam targets

Djokovic himself is obviously quizzed a lot on his ambitions, and his career is understandably the subject of discussion in Serbia where he is a national hero.

One of his earliest coaches, Bogdan Obradovic, has gone on record saying he has been told by the player himself that he wants 30 Grand Slam titles before he retires.

Djokovic has been much more reserved in his public comments, but this week he did attempt to downplay expectations.

“I’m happy with 24,” he said at the Paris Masters. I know people are, especially in my country, always saying let’s go 25, 30.

“It’s like, if it was that easy it would be great. I don’t know how it looks but I know how it feels. I sometimes feel like a cat with nine lives, every time I play a Grand Slam I lose one life.

“That’s how much energy you need to spend playing and investing the energy not just physically but emotionally and mentally. Just being fully immersed and involved in that competition and now more so than before.”

