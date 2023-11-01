Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal statistic with Paris win

Novak Djokovic was in fine form as he returned to action with a win at the Paris Bercy, and in the process he surpassed Rafael Nadal in yet another statistic.

The Serbian eased past Argentinian Tomas Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 in what was his first ATP Tour match since winning the US Open in September.

It was, in truth, a routine win for Djokovic, but it was one that took him past rival Rafael Nadal in terms of total matches played.

In fact, there are now only three players ahead of him on the all-time list. Ivan Lendl is next in Djokovic’s sites, and given he is just 21 matches short we can expect him to climb another spot early next year.

However, he is still more than 200 matches away from equalling Roger Federer’s career record, and even further adrift of the all-time leader Jimmy Connors.

Most Open Era matches played on the ATP Tour

Jimmy Connors 1557 Roger Federer 1526 Ivan Lendl 1310 Novak Djokovic 1289 Rafael Nadal 1288 Guillermo Vilas 1248

* Correct as of November 1, 2023.

Quick out the blocks ⚡️@DjokerNole isn’t messing about early on here 👏#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/THyokPBP15 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 1, 2023

Testament to Novak Djokovic durability

There is a chance that this statistic will surprise some, and understandably so. Rafael Nadal is a year older than Djokovic and he started out at just 15-years-old, so instinct tells you he should be well ahead.

However, while Nadal has struggled to stay injury free throughout his career, including the last 12 months which have left him on the brink of retirement, Djokovic has been a master of conditioning.

Barring an elbow problem in 2017, the Serbian has been almost entirely injury-free his whole career, and in recent years he has reduced his schedule to make the most of what he has left in the tank.

