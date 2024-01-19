Novak Djokovic plays ‘best tennis so far’ to progress at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has progressed to the ‘second week’ of the Australian Open for a 16th time, beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets this evening in Melbourne.

Djokovic beat the Argentine, 6-3 6-3 7-6(2), to claim his first straight sets victory of the tournament and advance to the fourth round.

The 10-time Australian Open champion did not face a single break point throughout the match, and spoke of how pleased he was with his performance when talking to Eurosport.

“I really think that I played my best tennis so far in the tournament,” claimed Djokovic. “Obviously still finding my groove, but this was much better than the first two rounds.”

Djokovic continued, “Etcheverry is in form, he won quite comfortably against two great players – Andy Murray and Gael Monfils – in straight sets, I watched him play.

“I do have a positive score with him but I obviously didn’t maybe play my best tennis coming into the match but tonight I found my rhythm and I’m really pleased with the performance.”

The Serbian had struggled with illness and wrist issues in his two previous matches, but revealed that he ‘woke up well’ ahead of the third round, “I always demand the highest of myself, so I can always play better.

“But I’ve also got to see things in a positive way, this is a higher level than it was in the first two rounds. I did wake up well today, I thought I’ve done everything I possibly can. [On the] practice court yesterday also we worked on a few things, so I’m really glad it is working out so far, let’s see in the next round.”

Djokovic will continue his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title on Sunday, when he plays 20th seed Adrian Mannarino, who he has never lost to in their four previous meetings.

Inside the baseline…

Novak Djokovic appears to be going through the gears at the Australian Open this year, as great champions tend to do even when they’re not feeling at their best. Adrian Mannarino is likely to be a step up in class for the world No.1, but the Frenchman has had to come through three consecutive five set matches, so will be probably be feeling it ahead of his clash against the best player in the world on Sunday.

