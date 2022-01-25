Novak Djokovic offered hope of Wimbledon defence as UK plans Covid easing

With restrictions currently in place preventing unvaccinated people from entering multiple Slam-hosting countries, Novak Djokovic could find himself in a tricky spot should he continue to forego the jab.

However, the world number one could now have a shot at defending his 2021 Wimbledon title come June as the UK government announced changes to restrictions for entering the country.

As it stands, Djokovic could not enter the UK unvaccinated, but come 11th February new laws come into force that will allow unvaccinated people to enter the country, provided they test before and after arriving on British soil.

The plans were announced by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Today I can confirm that our international travel regime will now be liberalised as part our efforts to ensure that 2022 is the year in which restrictions on travel, on lockdowns and limits on people’s lives are firmly placed in the past,” Mr Shapps said in a statement to the UK parliament.

There is also the possibility that Djokovic would be permitted to defend his 2021 Roland Garros title after a shift in French regulations suggested that their now compulsory vaccine passes might be attainable with proof of a positive Covid test within the past six months.

Djokovic claims he returned a positive PCR test on 16th December, which is within six months of the start of Roland Garros 2022 on 22nd May.

The US is still up in the air though as unvaccinated people are still not permitted to enter the country, meaning Djokovic could struggle to compete at the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Masters in March.

Should that remain unchanged the 20-time Slam champion could also be barred from playing the 2022 US Open in August.

