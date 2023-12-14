Novak Djokovic has been named ITF World Champion for a record eighth time, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion moving ahead of Steffi Graf.

The International Tennis Federation chooses a World Champion based off performances each year, emphasising the Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic enjoyed another impressive season, winning three Grand Slam titles, two Masters 1000 crowns and the ATP Finals.

This enabled the Serb to become year-end No.1 for an eighth time, after holding off closest rival Carlos Alcaraz.

The first time that Djokovic was crowned ITF World Champion was back in 2011, winning it five years in a row up to 2015, before receiving the honour again in 2018, 2021 and now 2023.

Last year, Rafael Nadal took home the award after winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros, with Djokovic unable to play down under or at the US Open due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic already had the record for most men’s ITF World Champion titles, with Pete Sampras (6) sitting in second spot.

However, the 36-year-old was level with Graf, who leads the women’s table, before this victory took Djokovic to the top of the charts on his own.

Djokovic is joined by Aryna Sabalenka, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year and has gone onto reach the final of the US Open and the semi-finals of the other two majors.

Aryna Sabalenka is an ITF World Champion for the first time

Inside the baseline…

There was nobody else that could be named men’s singles World Champion this year other than Novak Djokovic, whose only Grand Slam defeat came in a five set classic against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The women’s singles award would have been a more closely run race, but in terms of the Grand Slam tournaments Aryna Sabalenka has had a better year than Iga Swiatek.

Novak Djokovic and the other 2023 ITF World Champions

The first ITF World Champions were named back in 1978, and have since expanded to include doubles, junior and wheelchair players.

Here is the full list of 2023 ITF World Champions:

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic

Women’s Singles: Aryna Sabalenka

Men’s Doubles: Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

Women’s Doubles: Elise Mertens & Storm Hunter

Girls’: Alina Korneeva

Boys’: João Fonseca

Men’s Wheelchair: Alfie Hewett

Women’s Wheelchair: Diede de Groot

Quad Wheelchair: Niels Vink

Back-to-back @ITFTennis World Champions 🏆 Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram win the award again after a standout season ⤵️ — LTA (@the_LTA) December 13, 2023

