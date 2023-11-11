Novak Djokovic discusses his ‘huge inspiration’ ahead of ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic says records are ‘a huge inspiration’ to him, although he could happily walk away from the sport now if he had to.

Djokovic has spent his career breaking just about every record imaginable, and he has a great chance of doing that again at the ATP Finals this month.

He has never made his desire to make history a secret, and he already has the two records – most Grand Slams and most weeks at world number one – that he says matter the most to him.

However, with him still looking as good and fit as ever, he says he will continue to set new records for as long as he can.

“I love competing, I love the sport,” he told the ATP. “That’s my greatest motivation really, because I’ve made a lot of records, I’ve broken a lot of records and it’s great.

“But even if I leave professional tennis now and reflect on everything I’ve done, I can be extremely, extremely satisfied. So I don’t have pressure to keep on competing, but I still have the desire and still have the level.

“I’m playing at a very high level, so records are there obviously as a huge inspiration as well, no doubt, and history of the sport. I still want to create my own history and history of tennis and see how far I can go.”

What new records can Novak Djokovic set at the ATP Finals?

Novak Djokovic can really make his mark on history at the ATP Finals in Turin this month.

For a start, he could win what would be a record seventh Tour Finals title. Currently he shares that record (6) with Roger Federer.

He can also extend his world number one records. Djokovic needs just one win in Turin to secure the year-end world number one, which he would achieve for a record-extending eighth time.

Should he do that, he will then ensure he becomes the first player in history to spend 400 weeks at the top of the world rankings, which would be truly remarkable.

“For me, the biggest goal right now is to end the season as the No 1 player in the world, so hopefully I can clinch it. I need one win, so hopefully that happens,” he said.

“And then of course, I would love to win the tournament as well. But that’s the goal and then let’s see what happens afterwards.”

