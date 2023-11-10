Andy Murray makes huge coaching decision in fresh attempt to revitalise career

Andy Murray has split from his coach Ivan Lendl for the third – and presumably – last time.

Lendl was Murray’s coach when he won all three of his majors, and it was hoped that a reunion last year would help bring the best out of the Scotsman again.

However, it failed to help reproduce the old magic, with Murray enduring a very difficult season instead.

Mark Hilton and Jonny O’Mara, who have been working alongside Lendl with Murray, will now share coaching duties.

“Ivan has been by my side at the biggest moments in my career and I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s helped me achieve,” Murray said.

“He’s a unique character, who understands what it takes to win and I’ve learnt an awful lot over the years from him.”

Ivan Lendl added “I will look back with some great memories of the time Andy and I worked together,” Lendl said.

“He’s as hard a worker as there is and the sport is better because of him. I wish him only the best in the years to come.”

Murray first split from Lendl in 2014 over concerns about how much time he was willing to commit to being on ATP Tour. However, they resumed their partnership two years later with Murray promptly winning Wimbledon for a second time.

A demoralising defeat at the Paris Masters ended Murray’s regular season last month, although he is part of the Great Britain team for the Davis Cup finals later this month.

He has also started making plans for 2024, with him already confirming where his season will begin.

What does Ivan Lendl split mean for Andy Murray?

It will inevitably prompt further speculation over his future in tennis, there can be no doubt about that. Ivan Lendl was supposed to be a safe bet for Murray due to the success they have enjoyed together before.

In fact, the mentality could have easily been that if Lendl couldn’t revitalise Murray’s career, then no one can.

However, it probably just represents a new stage of Murray’s career. He is 36 years old now and playing with a metal hip, so retirement talk is just a natural part of the landscape.

Murray may feel that what he really needs at the moment is more a high intensity conditioning coach with a sports science focus rather than tennis. At this stage of his career, it’s about getting on the court and physically competing more than anything else.

