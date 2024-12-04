Novak Djokovic confirms first tournament with Andy Murray as coach

Novak Djokovic has announced that his first tournament with Andy Murray will be at the Brisbane International, as he seeks a milestone 100th ATP title.

Djokovic had previously confirmed that he would be competing in the first week of the 2025 season, but it was unclear as to where that would be after he did not appear in the United Cup entry list.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has now revealed that he will play at the Brisbane International for only the second time in his career, after losing in the first round back in 2009.

Upon the announcement of his entry to the ATP 250 tournament, Djokovic expressed his excitement to kick-off his season in Brisbane in a statement released by the tournament, “I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena. I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember.”

This will be Djokovic’s first tournament since announcing the aforementioned Murray as his new coach, as he looks to build-up for a potential 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Joining Djokovic on the Brisbane entry list are defending champion Grigor Dimitrov, last year’s runner-up Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, Matteo Berrettini and the returning Nick Kyrgios, amongst many others.

The Brisbane International will get underway on Sunday 29th December, with the ATP event taking place alongside a WTA 500 tournament that features World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

With recent interviews in mind and a big statement of intent by appointing Andy Murray, it does appear that Novak Djokovic has got a bit more fire in his belly for the 2025 season and will be more active than this year. Although it is only an ATP 250 level event, as with all tournaments at the start of the season the entry list is still very strong and will provide Djokovic with a high level of competition for him to build-up to the Australian Open and allows his partnership with Murray to get tested from the get go.

