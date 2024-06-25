Novak Djokovic claims he will only play Wimbledon if he can ‘fight for the title’

Novak Djokovic has provided an update on his Wimbledon participation status, after the seven-time champion began practicing on the grounds of SW19.

Djokovic has been out of action since tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee in his fourth round Roland Garros victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

This led to the 37-year-old being forced to withdraw from the remainder of the tournament and having to undergo surgery on 5th June.

— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 6, 2024

Under three weeks later, Djokovic is back practicing and has been at Wimbledon this week ahead of the grass court major.

However, the 24-time major winner is still yet to confirm whether he will compete at The Championships next week, “I didn’t come here to play a few rounds. If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I’ll play, if not then I’ll give somebody else a chance to play.

“I really will only play if I know I am in a state which is good enough to go far in the tournament and fight for the title, so that’s the condition.”

Despite not wanting to confirm either way whether he will be competing at Wimbledon, the Serbian appears positive about his progress since undergoing surgery.

“Rehab is going in the right direction every single day,” revealed Djokovic. “A few percent better and better. That’s what’s giving me hope and encouragement to keep going. I’m taking things gradually. I’m not pushing myself yet 100% but I’m hoping that’s going to come in the next few days.”

If Djokovic decides to play Wimbledon, the world No.2 will learn his draw on Friday ahead of the tournament beginning on Monday 1st July.

It has been a very speedy recovery from Novak Djokovic, who appears to be leaning towards playing Wimbledon after practicing at SW19 in recent days. It is unsurprising that Djokovic will only want to win the title if he plays Wimbledon this year given the champion that he is, especially after losing in a five set final to Carlos Alcaraz last year. There is also the added incentive for Djokovic of matching Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles.

