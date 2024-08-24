Jannik Sinner parts ways with physiotherapist and fitness trainer after anti-doping breach

Jannik Sinner has offered a defiant response to criticism following his anti-doping breach, with the Italian splitting with his physiotherapist and fitness trainer.

Sinner was announced to have failed two anti-doping tests back in March earlier this week, after a billionth of a gram of clostebol was found in his system.

The World No.1 was subsequently suspended, but did not miss any tournaments after appealing the suspension on the grounds of contamination.

In his appeal, Sinner claimed that his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi had massaged his feet after applying a spray containing the steroid to his own hand.

This plea was accepted by the International Integrity Agency (ITIA) and now Sinner has split with Naldi, as well as fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara.

When speaking in his US Open pre-tournament press conference, Sinner revealed that he wanted ‘clean air’ after the situation has unravelled this week, “I want to start with [saying] that they have been a huge part of my career. We made an incredible job, bringing a lot of success and then having a great team behind me.

“Now, because of these mistakes, I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them. I was struggling a lot in the last months. Now I was waiting for the result, and now I just need some clean air.”

Despite splitting with two members of his team, Sinner defiantly denied any wrongdoing on his behalf, “Of course it’s not ideal before a Grand Slam but in my mind I know that I haven’t done anything wrong. I had to play already months with this in my head. I’m just happy that it’s finally out because it’s one kind of relief also for me and my team, which is still here.”

There has been a lot of conversation surrounding this topic, with the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov having their say on the situation.

And Sinner suggested that the reaction to his anti-doping breach has indicated who his friends on tour are, “Whoever knows me very well knows that I haven’t done and I would never do something what goes against the rules.

“Here I also know who is my friend and who is not my friend, because my friends, they know that I would never do that. About the reputation, we will see moving forward, no? Because this, I can’t really control.”

Sinner will make his return to the matchcourt at the US Open against Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday.

Inside the baseline…

It is hardly surprising that Jannik Sinner has split with the two members of his team relating to the contamination, and that was probably always the plan once the news was announced. Although a lot of people do not agree with how the case was handled, there is not a lot that can be done now and it will be interesting to see whether Sinner will be phased by all the noise as one of the favourites for the US Open title.

