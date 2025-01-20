Novak Djokovic boycotts Channel 9 interviews after comments

Novak Djokovic declines on-court interviews with Channel 9 following remarks he called offensive to Serbian fans and “insulting.” Nick Kyrgios calls the behavior “putrid,” and Elon Musk supports Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has refused to participate in on-court interviews with Australia’s Channel 9 during the Australian Open. This decision follows comments by presenter Tony Jones, which Djokovic described as having “made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios called the behavior “putrid” and voiced his strong support for Djokovic, while tech entrepreneur Elon Musk also expressed agreement with Djokovic’s stance. Tony Jones has since apologized, stating his remarks were intended as “banter” and not meant to offend. Djokovic’s decision has sparked widespread debate about the role of media in respecting athletes and their communities.

Djokovic has accepted the apology and is now focusing on his upcoming quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz.

This incident is not the first time Australian media figures have been criticized for offending athletes. In 2001, tennis player Lleyton Hewitt was involved in a racism dispute during the US Open, where his comments were perceived as racially insensitive. More recently, in 2009, Australian tennis player Brydan Klein was suspended and fined for racially abusing an opponent during a match in England. These instances spark conversation about cultural sensitivity and respect in sports media.

Inside the Baseline…

There’s something unsettling about seeing Novak Djokovic, a player who has given so much to the sport, pushed into defending himself against media attacks yet again. The situation with Channel 9 feels like a larger commentary on how easily the narrative around him can be skewed, especially in a country where his relationship with the crowd has often been contentious. Watching Nick Kyrgios call the remarks “putrid” and Elon Musk jump into the mix shows the ripple effect of disrespecting an athlete of Djokovic’s caliber. Love him or not, Djokovic deserves better than to have his accomplishments overshadowed by careless words that dismiss both him and his fans.

