Day 7 at the 2025 Australian Open preview

Second-week Australian Open action heats up as the fourth round begins, with top seeds Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Gauff all in action.

The fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open commences on Sunday, January 19, with several high-profile matches scheduled. In the men’s singles, top seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to face British 15th seed Jack Draper, aiming to avenge his previous loss to Draper at Queen’s last year.

Novak Djokovic, pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam title, will take on Czech 24th seed Jiri Lehecka, whom he defeated earlier this year at the United Cup.

In the women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who aims to continue her impressive run. Additionally, American third seed Coco Gauff is scheduled to play against Belinda Bencic.

Matches are set to begin at 11:00 AM local time on the main courts, with both day and night sessions featuring a mix of singles and doubles play. As the tournament progresses into its second week, players will compete for spots in the quarterfinals, promising an exciting day of tennis at Melbourne Park.