Cameron Norrie ATP Finals push stutters with Covid infection

Cameron Norrie has had his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals dented after being forced to withdraw from the Japan Open.

The world number eight was due to be seeded second behind US Open finalist Casper Ruud in Tokyo. However, Norrie tested positive for Covid while competing in Korea last week, forcing him to withdraw from his quarter-final there before missing the ATP 500 Japan Open.

“Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches,” Norrie wrote on Instagram. “I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.

“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”

Whilst Norrie is currently ranked eighth in the world, he is set to drop 955 ranking points in two weeks time as his points accumulated from wining last year’s Indian Wells Masters drop from his tally.

The Brit sits at 11th in the ATP Race to Turin, just behind current Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and ahead of world number 12 Jannik Sinner. Norrie played as an alternate in the 2021 Finals after Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew due to injury.

So far four players have qualified for Turin in Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is also set to play as long as he is ranked inside the top 20 by the time of the tournament. That would leave three spots open to complete the line-up should all five men enter.

