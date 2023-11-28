Nick Kyrgios told there will ‘always be a spot for him’ in Australian event

Nick Kyrgios has been told there will ‘always be a spot for him’ at the Brisbane International if he can get himself fit in time for the tournament.

Kyrgios has suffered with a number of injuries in 2023, with foot, knee and wrist problems keeping him off the court for the entire season.

He is hopeful of making a return at the Australian Open in January, his home slam which he has lit up before, but at the moment it looks far from certain that he will make it.

The Brisbane International is back next season for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are assembling an impressive line-up of players.

Entries will close for the competition in a week’s time, but tournament director Cam Pearson says he will keep a path clear for Kyrgios should he want it.

“Nick has come out publicly and said he really wants to play in the Australian summer. He’s still in his recovery mode, he’s got to do what’s best for him,” Pearson said.

“We’d love to have him here – he’s a past champion and a fan favourite – but he needs to do what’s best for him and his recovery.

“Nick’s got another week if he wanted to enter, but I think it will come down to Nick understanding what his body is telling him.

“If his recovery is right and he can play in January, there will always be a spot for him.”

Will Nick Kyrgios be back for the Australian Open?

Nick Kyrgios is a huge draw across all of tennis, but nowhere more than in his homeland.

He has put on some legendary performances at the Australian Open and also won the doubles title in 2022 alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

There is no doubt that both player and tournament would like to resume their relationship in 2024, but Kyrgios is unwilling to commit just yet.

“After last year, I had such a great year, and I’m so hungry to get back out there,” Kyrgios told the Tennis Channel, for whom worked as an analyst during the ATP Finals.

“So I’m doing everything I can to get back out there. Obviously, you know how injuries are every day, just doing the rehab, doing the gym work.

“But to be here and being able to watch [the matches] makes me more hungry to get out there.”

READ NEXT: Nick Kyrgios claims ‘Carlos Alcaraz would destroy Boris Becker’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner