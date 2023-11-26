Nick Kyrgios claims ‘Carlos Alcaraz would destroy Boris Becker’

Nick Kyrgios has responded to Boris Becker’s claims that ‘other players have developed and Carlos Alcaraz hasn’t’, with the Australian suggesting that the Wimbledon champion would easily beat the former No.1.

Kyrgios has been on the injury sidelines for the majority of 2023, and has played only one professional match all year, but is still making his opinions known on social media and more recently on the commentary team for the Tennis Channel.

And the 2022 Wimbledon finalist has responded to Becker, after he commented on Alcaraz’s recent dip in form when speaking to Eurosport.

“Duelling with Djokovic, becoming No.1 in the world and winning Wimbledon for the first time – maintaining this level is the most difficult thing in tennis,” said Becker. “Anyone can have a good tournament or a good year from time to time, but maintaining that level over the years is the real challenge

“My favourite saying in this context is: ‘The locker room never sleeps’. It means that the other players have realised how you have to play against Alcaraz to have a chance against him. That’s what happened. Other players have developed and Alcaraz hasn’t.”

Before winning his maiden Wimbledon title back in July, Alcaraz had only lost four matches all year, however the Spaniard has lost eight since then.

Becker, who is now the coach of Alcaraz’s top 10 rival Holger Rune, did go onto reveal that he backs the world No.2 and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero to turn things back around in time for the Australian Open.

“He continues to play fantastic tennis. I love watching him play tennis at its best with his footwork, his variation, his serve and his forehand,” explained the six-time Grand Slam champion.

Becker continued, “But the top players have adapted to this and know how to counter it. I’m convinced that Alcaraz will now train something new or different with Juan Carlos Ferrero in the winter and improve.

“Their task is to further develop his strengths. And I’m also convinced that we’ll see a very strong Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open 2024.”

However, Kyrgios took exception to Becker’s previous comments and responded on X (formerly known as Twitter) with, “Annddddddd Alcaraz would DESTROY Becker….. NEXT.”

All three are set to return to the ATP Tour in 2024, with Becker on the team of Rune, Alcaraz looking to return to form and Kyrgios hoping to regain some fitness.

Inside the baseline…

Everyone in the tennis world and beyond knows that Nick Kyrgios likes to make outspoken comments, especially on social media this year having been unable to take to court. Being from completely different eras, it is almost impossible to predict who would win a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Boris Becker. However, they do have some similarities having both found unprecedented success in their teenage years.

