Nick Kyrgios hints that he will play doubles with Novak Djokovic at upcoming tournament

Nick Kyrgios has suggested that he will join forces with Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International in an unlikely first-time doubles pairing.

Kyrgios has played only one match in the past two seasons, losing in the first round in Stuttgart last year, after struggling with knee, foot and most recently wrist injuries.

However, after undergoing multiple surgeries Kyrgios is now gearing up for a comeback to the ATP Tour at the Brisbane International, where he is a former singles champion.

Both the Australian and Djokovic have entered singles competition in Brisbane, and now Kyrgios has hinted that they could be playing doubles together.

“Doubles at Brisbane. See y’all there,” Kyrgios said on Instagram over a picture of himself and Djokovic.

Kyrgios and Djokovic have shared the court on three previous occasions as opponents, with the former having the advantage in their head-to-head, while the Serbian was victorious in their most high-profile encounter in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

This partnership has been hinted at previously, with the pair playing around with the idea in exchanges on social media following that Wimbledon final.

And now it seems that this could be coming to fruition, in the second of Kyrgios’s two confirmed doubles teams, after it was revealed that he would play alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open again.

The Brisbane International will get underway on Tuesday 31st December, with Kyrgios set to make his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour alongside Djokovic ahead of the Melbourne major.

Inside the baseline…

This is big news if it does come to fruition, and shows that Nick Kyrgios is trying to get as much tennis in as possible to make up for missed time over the past two seasons. Novak Djokovic is not known for his doubles prowess, having only played one match in 2024, and will also probably just be seeing this as a chance to get on court again ahead of his bid for a 11th Australian Open title.

