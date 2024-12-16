Nick Kyrgios explains why he ‘used to despise’ Rafael Nadal ‘so much’

Nick Kyrgios has revealed why he used to dislike the recently retired Rafael Nadal, with the former Wimbledon finalist now admitting that the Spaniard was his ‘motivation’.

Kyrgios is gearing up for a return to the ATP Tour, after spending nearly two years out of action following struggles with knee, ankle and wrist injuries.

When speaking on the Nothing Major Podcast, the Australian explained that he felt an anger playing Nadal that was not present against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

“I couldn’t stand him. I used to hate and despise him so much when I saw him walking around,” admitted Kyrgios. “He was one guy who always motivated me.

“If I played him I would get up for it and try and get the best tennis I could possibly play. I didn’t feel that anger towards Federer or Novak when I played them.”

Kyrgios added, “If I played Rafa, because everyone in our academies back home idolised him, they were like: ‘he is such a hard worker, he’s this and that.’ I was like ‘I can’t stand this guy’. I wanted to show people you could just have fun and be chilled and beat people like that.”

🔥 EPISODE OUT NOW 🔥 👑 @NickKyrgios

💰 The $20M Question

📲 Sam’s Thirsty DM’s Available now wherever you get your podcasts Don’t forget to Subscribe to our YouTube so you don’t miss the video version dropping Monday! 📺 pic.twitter.com/AofyJeUDHe — Nothing Major Podcast (@NothingMajorPod) December 13, 2024

It appears that these feelings towards Nadal have simmered in recent years, with Kyrgios paying tribute to the 22-time Grand Slam champion upon the announcement of his recent retirement.

“Damn. I’ve had nightmares that have woke me up about Rafa. I’m gonna miss them,” Kyrgios wrote on X (former known as Twitter). “This was someone that I used to prepare for… he was a motivation – I guess an inspiration. F*** – it’s true – people do bring the best out of you. You were one of those people. Damn…..”

Damn. I’ve had nightmares that have woke me up about Rafa ☹️ I’m gonna miss them. This was someone that I used to prepare for ☹️ he was a motivation – I guess an inspiration. Fuck – it’s true- people do bring the best out of you. You were one of those people 🙏🏽 damn….. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 10, 2024

While Nadal is moving away from on-court competition, Kyrgios is set to make his official return at the upcoming Brisbane International that begins on 31st December.

Inside the baseline…

It has always been clear that there is no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal, with their on-court meetings often getting quite heated – particularly at Wimbledon. That being said, it is nice that now Nadal has retired that Kyrgios can reflect on things and respect just how much of a legend the Spaniard is and pay tribute to him.

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal Head-to-Head

Kyrgios and Nadal’s matches often got quite fiery, and here is a detailed list of who got the better in their nine match head-to-head.

Kyrgios vs Nadal: 3-6

Kyrgios beat Nadal, 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 (Wimbledon R16, 2014) Nadal beat Kyrgios, 6(3)-7 6-2 6-4 (Italian Open R16, 2016) Nadal beat Kyrgios, 6-3 6-1 (Madrid Open R16, 2017) Kyrgios beat Nadal, 6-2 7-5 (Cincinnati Open Quarter-final, 2017) Nadal beat Kyrgios, 6-2 6-1 (China Open Final, 2017) Kyrgios beat Nadal, 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(6) (Mexican Open R16, 2019) Nadal beat Kyrgios, 6-3 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3) (Wimbledon R64, 2019) Nadal beat Kyrgios, 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) (Australian Open R16, 2020) Nadal beat Kyrgios, 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 (Indian Wells Quarter-final, 2022)

READ MORE: Nick Kyrgios reveals what ‘p****s’ him off about Jannik Sinner

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner