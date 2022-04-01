Nick Kyrgios fined for four separate offences after latest outburst

Share: 0 Shares







Nick Kyrgios has been fined a total of $35,000 (£25,000) for the multiple code violations he received in his Miami Open loss.

After remaining reserved and focused in the opening three rounds, Australian icon Nick Kyrgios’ temper erupted in his fourth round defeat to Italian prospect Jannik Sinner.

During the match, Kyrgios criticised the court conditions, launched a fierce tirade against chair umpire Carlos Bernardes and smashed his racket into his racket bag multiple times. As well as the code violations, he also received a game penalty and was docked a game.

As such, Kyrgios received three $5,000 (£3,800) fines, one for an audible obscenity whilst the other two were for unsportsmanlike conduct. On top of these fines, he was also reprimanded with a further $20,000 (£15,000) for verbal abuse.

Kyrgios is set to earn $94,575 (£72,000) from the tournament but with the various fines equalling $35,000, Kyrgios’ take will more likely be $60,000 (£47,000).

This comes after Kyrgios received a $25,000 (£19,000) fine for his actions at last week’s Indian Wells Masters. This means Kyrgios will have been fined a total of $60,000 across the two American Masters events.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

During his Indian Wells quarter-final loss to 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, Kyrgios smashed his racket into the ground. However, an unfortunate bounce sent the racket hurtling towards the head of a ball boy.

Moreover, in his Miami Open rant against Bernardes, Kyrgios urged the ATP to hire new umpires and claimed “everything is just worse when you’re [Bernardes] in the chair.”

After the match, Kyrgios’ frustrations continued to spill over as he took to Twitter to further voice his grievances. Kyrgios doubled-down by saying Bernardes “is not good enough” and feels he was punished because Bernardes had his “feelings hurt.”

Whilst Kyrgios’ actions caused controversy, he gained the support of 2003 US Open champion and former World number one Andy Roddick, who felt Kyrgios “had a valid point” in regards to Bernardes’ “ego potentially being at play.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner