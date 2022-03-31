Top
Nick Kyrgios Miami Open 2022
ATP Tennis Players, Nick Kyrgios, Tennis News, Tennis Players, Tennis Tournaments

‘Get new people!’ – Nick Kyrgios doubles down but explains ‘mad respect’ for opponent

1 Share

Nick Kyrgios has made clear that he holds strong feelings against chair umpire Carlos Bernardes and not the man who beat him in the last 16, Jannik Sinner.

The match saw Kyrgios complain about court conditions, hurl expletives at the chair umpire, smash his racket, be docked a game and come within a code violation of a default.

Eventually Sinner downed the Australian 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, but Kyrgios was not done feuding with Bernardes.

After reportedly calling the umpire the R-word slur at the end of the match, Kyrgios took to social media to further criticise Bernardes.

The tweet ended: “Get new people!”

Later, Kyrgios tweeted again, saying: “Don’t get it twisted, I got made respect for Jannik Sinner.

“He is one of my favourite players and he was too good.

“I am aiming all of this at an umpire who clearly isn’t good enough to be doing these matches.”

The biggest inciting incident came when Bernardes’ radio loudly went off in the middle of a point, forcing a let and a replayed point.

From there Kyrgios collapsed and could not regather his composure.

And yes, while the point at which Kyrgios received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct may have been a light example, it was not an isolated incident as Kyrgios had verbally demeaned Bernardes on multiple occasions before and did so after that moment.

 

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner

Naomi Osaka Miami Open 2022
‘Damn, I’m almost crying’ – Naomi Osaka becomes lowest-ranked WTA Miami Open finalist ever
Daniil Medvedev Miami Open 2022
Daniil Medvedev falls agonisingly short of reclaiming world number one status
Novak Djokovic US Open 2021
‘It is unfair’ suggests former world number two on lack of ’emphasis’ on Novak Djokovic record
Carlos Alcaraz Miami Open 2022
‘He’s the real deal’ – Andy Roddick heaps praise on ‘animal’ Carlos Alcaraz
Casper Ruud Miami Open 2022
Alexander Zverev “can play better” believes Casper Ruud as he achieves a ‘first’ in Miami
Paula Badosa Miami Open 2022
Bittersweet for Paula Badosa at Miami Open as she achieves career milestone despite match retirement

Nick Kyrgios Miami Open 2022
1 Share
By
0
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap