Nick Kyrgios claims that Wimbledon ‘is not even that good’
Nick Kyrgios has admitted that he is ‘not a fan’ of Wimbledon, despite it being his best-performing Grand Slam tournament.
Kyrgios is currently gearing up for a return to the ATP Tour, after playing only one match in the past two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.
During his time away from the matchcourt, Kyrgios has been doing more media appearances, and when speaking on the Nothing Major Podcast the Australian explained why he is not keen on being at Wimbledon.
“Dude, I’m sorry, but as an event, Wimbledon, even as the event, it’s not even that good in my opinion,” claimed Kyrgios. “I don’t really like the set-up. I don’t like the cafe and stuff.”
The 29-year-old continued, “The US Open is my favourite. I love the venue. I think the food court is insane. I f***ing love it. Wimbledon is insane. Like it’s insane. I just don’t like the – I prefer US Open. The US Open is so simple. Locker room, go upstairs, food. Wimbledon, just not a fan of it.”
Despite confessing his dislike for Wimbledon, the grass court major is actually Kyrgios’ most successful Grand Slam singles tournament with a 71% win percentage.
This was highlighted by Kyrgios reaching his only Grand Slam final to date two years ago, before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets.
Kyrgios is now set to play on the same side of the court as Djokovic, after hinting that he would be playing doubles with the 24-time Grand Slam singles champion at his return event in Brisbane.
Inside the baseline…
Nick Kyrgios is making a long-awaited comeback very shortly and it appears that he is trying to say outrageous things on purpose to get himself in the headlines, and to be fair to him it is working. Perhaps Kyrgios is not keen on the atmosphere of Wimbledon itself as it can be very different to the other three majors, but it will probably always be his best-performing Grand Slam event as grass courts benefit his big serving game the most.
