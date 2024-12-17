Nick Kyrgios claims that Wimbledon ‘is not even that good’

Nick Kyrgios has admitted that he is ‘not a fan’ of Wimbledon, despite it being his best-performing Grand Slam tournament.

Kyrgios is currently gearing up for a return to the ATP Tour, after playing only one match in the past two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.

During his time away from the matchcourt, Kyrgios has been doing more media appearances, and when speaking on the Nothing Major Podcast the Australian explained why he is not keen on being at Wimbledon.

“Dude, I’m sorry, but as an event, Wimbledon, even as the event, it’s not even that good in my opinion,” claimed Kyrgios. “I don’t really like the set-up. I don’t like the cafe and stuff.”