Nick Kyrgios ATP Finals chances all but over with Tokyo withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Japan Open ahead of his quarter-final with Taylor Fritz.

The Australian was going strong in Tokyo with wins over youngster Tseng Chun-hsin and Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set a meeting with the American.

However, that second career battle with have to wait as Kyrgios withdrew as yet without explanation. He also withdrew from the doubles alongside fellow Australian Open champion Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The duo were seeded first in the ATP 500 event and had reached the semi-finals to face Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo.

Currently 18th in the ATP Race to Turin, Kyrgios was in with an outside shot at qualifying for the ATP Finals in singles and doubles. But with this blow it is unlikely the world number 20 will qualify in singles.

However, he has indicated he and Kokkinakis will compete in doubles off the back of their Melbourne triumph in January.

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of tonight’s quarter-final, sending Taylor Fritz through to the semi-finals in Tokyo. Get better soon, @NickKyrgios 🙏🏽#RakutenOpen pic.twitter.com/mLyuLi9QMD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 7, 2022

Fritz now awaits the victor of Denis Shapovalov and Borna Coric in the semi-finals. Currently 10th in the Race, the 24-year-old trails Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz in the fight to qualify.

