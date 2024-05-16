New Queen’s Club tournament announced as WTA release 2025 calendar

The WTA have announced their calendar for 2025, that includes some revamps to the grass court season with the return of a women’s tournament on the iconic Queen’s Club grounds.

Queen’s has hosted a men’s tournament for 124 years, and included a women’s field until 1973 when Olga Morozova claimed the title.

However, in more recent times the British WTA grass court season has consisted of tournaments in Nottingham, Birmingham and concluded with a WTA 500 event in Eastbourne before Wimbledon.

With the new calendar switchup, Eastbourne has been downgraded to a WTA 250 event and Birmingham will now be a mixed Challenger tournament in the second week of Roland Garros in 2025.

As a result, Queen’s Club will host two consecutive weeks of action next year, with the women’s taking place in the first week of the main grass court season before the ATP Tour arrive.

The other main change in the WTA calendar announcement for next year is related to WTA 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati, that will be extended to 12-day events and follow suit with the likes of Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

This announcement will divide opinion for many reasons. The pros are that it feels like the WTA grass court season is being elevated, as Queen’s Club is often seen as one of the most prestigious venues on the ATP Tour that is not a Grand Slam and has received awards in recent years. That being said, it means that the British grass court season is seeing more priority put on London and taking away the spotlight from the Birmingham and Eastbourne tournaments when Wimbledon is already held in the capital.

