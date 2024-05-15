Andy Murray Schedule: Where will the Brit play in the build-up to Wimbledon?

Andy Murray is gearing up to make his comeback to the matchcourt in Bordeaux later today, but where else is the former world No.1 planning to play in the coming months?

Murray has been away from the tour since March, when the 37-year-old obtained an ankle ligament injury in his third round defeat to Tomas Machac.

After receiving scans on the injury, the Brit revealed that he would be out for an ‘extended period’, but has surprised many by his quick return for the clay court season.

This will begin at the Bordeaux Challenger later today, where birthday boy Murray will take on French qualifier Kyrian Jacquet in a first-time meeting between the pair.

Murray has also received a wildcard for the tournament in Geneva next week, as he looks to get some last-minute clay court matchplay ahead of only his second Roland Garros appearance in the past seven years.

Andy Murray Schedule

Before getting injured earlier in the year, Murray had admitted that it would be ‘unlikely’ for him to continue competing after the summer this year, with 2024 set to be the final season of his incredible career.

With that in mind, it appears that the three-time major winner is gearing up for a busy grass court season ahead of what may be his final Wimbledon Championships.

Here is Murray’s confirmed/expected schedule for the coming months:

BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux (ATP Challenger) – This week

Gonet Geneva Open (ATP 250) – Begins Sunday 19th May

Roland Garros (Grand Slam) – Begins Sunday 26th May

Lexus Surbiton Trophy (ATP Challenger) – Begins Monday 3rd June

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250) – Begins Monday 10th June

Cinch Championships/ Queen’s (ATP 500) – Begins Monday 17th June

Wimbledon – Begins Monday 1st July

READ NEXT: Andy Murray to make major change ahead of return

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner