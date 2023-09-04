Modern US Open classics: When Borna Coric saved six match points to down Stefanos Tsitsipas

The 2020 US Open will probably aways carry an asterisk next to its name due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding it. It still contained some epic matches though, and Borna Coric against Stefanos Tsitsipas was one of the very best on show.

The global Covid outbreak meant there were no fans allowed to attend, and that produced an unsettlingly eerie atmosphere in the Billie Jean King Centre. Any worries that would provide the backdrop for a soulless tournament and dull matches, though, was quickly dispelled.

Borna Coric played a big part in that, and before he even ran into Tsitsipas he had won a five-set thriller against Juan Ignacio Londero. Even that could not compare to what was to come, though.

Tsitsipas, like many players in the draw, felt the 2020 US Open may have been his year. The lack of a crowd was seen my some as something of a leveller, and there was neither Rafael Nadal nor Roger Federer in the draw. As it turned out, Novak Djokovic would later eliminate himself too with a high-profile default involving a stray ball and a line judge.

Perhaps sensing opportunity, it was Tsitsipas who won the first set too, winning the final four points on a tiebreak to edge himself into an early lead.

When Coric then sought a medical timeout to receive treatment on his neck and shoulder, it felt like the Greek would run away with it.

However, Coric got a new lease of life after that and was able to break last in the second to pinch it and level the match. That did appeared fleeting, though. Tsitsipas reasserted his authority, won the third set and got himself 5-1 up in the fourth. It looked all but over for Coric at that point.

Remarkably, though, it wasn’t, and he somehow managed to find his way to victory from there, saving six match points along the way.

You can relive what was a genuinely outstanding match in the video.

Borna Coric at 2023 US Open

Coric entered the US Open with confidence after a nice run to the semi-finals at Winston-Salem, where he was moving incredibly well in his Asics Gel Resolution 9s.

It was Sebastian Baez who ended his run there, though, and he was unfortunate enough to draw the talented Argentinian in the first round in New York.

Once again it was Baez who came out on top, winning 7-5, 7-5, 6-1 in what was ultimately a bit of a lacklustre contest.

Borna Coric and ASICS

Borna wears ASICS Gel-Resolution 9 trainers which are the latest version of the Japanese performance brand’s specialist tennis shoe designed for baseline grinders who want stability and durability. You can learn more about the 9th version of the Gel-Resolution from this recent Tennishead review which includes a play-test video.

The Gel-Resolution 9 features a new Dynawrap to support the top and front of the foot and keep the foot in place when performing the most dynamic movements on court.

All Tennishead CLUB members have the choice to receive ASICS Gel-Resolution 9 trainers along with a full ASICS tennis outfit when they join. Full details on how to become a member of the World’s first virtual tennis club can be found here.

To purchase any shoe from ASICS’s tennis range with an exclusive Tennishead 5% discount, visit our trusted, independent tennis specialist retail partner All Things Tennis using this link and your discount will be automatically applied when you reach the checkout.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner