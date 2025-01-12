Mirra Andreeva coach and Sabalenka’s praise highlight her future

The young Russian talent Mirra Andreeva transitions to a new coaching team and receives recognition from world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, as she is set to play her first-round at the Australian Open.

Mirra Andreeva, the 17-year-old Russian tennis prodigy, has been making waves on the WTA circuit with performances that have caught the attention of some of the sport’s biggest names. After her strong showing in the 2023 season, Andreeva is transitioning to a new coaching team.

One of the most notable endorsements comes from Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1, who has been effusive in her praise of Andreeva. Sabalenka recently commented on the young Russian’s potential, saying she is “definitely the future of tennis.” Sabalenka acknowledged Andreeva’s growing talent, stating that she’s “doing the right things” and emphasized that the teenager’s development should be allowed to continue at her own pace. Sabalenka also credited Andreeva’s solid support system, mentioning that the 17-year-old has “a great team around her,” which bodes well for her future success.

Andreeva spoke about how her new coach has made her “fearless,” further bolstering her belief in her own abilities on the court. As the tennis world watches her progress, Andreeva’s steady growth is drawing increasing attention, with many seeing her as one of the next big stars to emerge on the women’s tour.

Inside the Baseline…

Mirra Andreeva, the 17-year-old rising star from Russia, continues to impress on the WTA circuit with her raw talent and ability to handle pressure moments. After recently transitioning to a new coaching team, Andreeva has been refining her game and showing signs of significant improvement. Her self-confidence at such a young age is admirable and her future is bright. She has already established herself as a worthy opponent on any stage, and there is still much room for improvement.

READ NEXT: “I don’t have to answer Kyrgios”– Jannik Sinner reacts to criticism

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner