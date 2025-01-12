“I don’t have to answer Kyrgios”—Jannik Sinner reacts to criticism

Jannik Sinner responds to Kyrgios’ doping allegations, as his appeal’s date is scheduled for April 16-17, 2025, while focusing on his upcoming Australian Open match against Jarry.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has scheduled Jannik Sinner’s doping appeal hearing. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is seeking to overturn a previous ruling that cleared Sinner of fault after he tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic agent, in March 2024.

The length of suspension, if the ruling is positive, would depend on the substance involved, whether the violation was intentional, and the level of cooperation from Sinner during the investigation. Standard bans typically range from 1 to 4 years.

Despite the pending appeal, Sinner remains eligible to compete and is set to begin his Australian Open title defense against Nicolás Jarry. Sinner, currently on a 17-match winning streak, last competed in the Davis Cup, contributing to Italy’s victory. Jarry, who reached the quarterfinals in Brisbane earlier this season, has a 1-1 head-to-head record with Sinner, with their most recent encounter resulting in a win for Sinner in Beijing.

Sinner faces scrutiny after Nick Kyrgios described the situation as “disgusting,” criticizing what he sees as lenient handling of doping cases. Kyrgios remarked, “I wouldn’t say anything now because I don’t want to get fined, but the integrity of the sport is just awful.”

When asked about Kyrgios’ comments, Sinner remained composed, stating, “I don’t think I have to answer this, to be honest… I don’t want to respond to what Nick says or what any other player says.”

“I don’t want to respond to what Nick or any other player has said” Jannik Sinner wanted to address some of the noise surrounding his doping case before he tries to defend his #AusOpen title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/d4MBTcuDCB — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 10, 2025

In response to recent criticisms from fellow player Nick Kyrgios regarding his doping case, Sinner stated, “I don’t think I have to answer this, to be honest… I don’t want to respond to what Nick says or what any other player says.”

Inside the Baseline…

Jannik Sinner continues to navigate doping allegations while preparing to face Nicolás Jarry. As tensions rise in the tennis world, reactions from fellow players, including Nick Kyrgios, have sparked conversations about integrity in the sport. Despite the controversy and potential consequences such as suspension or disqualification, Sinner remains focused on the match ahead, where his composure and determination will be tested both on and off the court. This is not an easy feat, as all eyes are on him and the way he handles this situation.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner