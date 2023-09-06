Matteo Berrettini provides injury update after US Open exit

Luckless Matteo Berrettini has provided an injury update following his US Open heartbreak.

The Italian, who reached the semi-finals in 2019 before losing to eventual Rafael Nadal, has endured another frustrating year with injuries.

He headed to the US Open with high hopes of getting his season back on track, but he was again left disappointed when an ankle injury forced him to retire in the second round against Arthur Rinderknech.

That was a particularly tough pill to swallow given how authoritative he was in his opening round win over Ugo Humbert. His movement in that one, aided by his Asics Gel Resolution 9 BOSS Editions, certainly suggested his injury woes may be behind him.

However, he is now facing further uncertainty as he awaits the results of a scan on his latest problem.

“Certainly not the way I hoped my US Open would end,” Berrettini wrote in an Instagram post. “I have been working closely with medical experts since I left the court. We are now waiting for scan results to determine the best next steps.”

“Thank you very much for all the kind messages,” the Italian added. “I will provide a further update soon.”

Matteo Berrettini has only managed to play 19 matches so far this season and the match against Rinderknech was the second match from which he had retired due to injury.

He also withdrew from a match beforehand against Holger Rune at the Monte Carlo Masters too because of an abdominal injury which ultimately forced him to withdraw from Roland Garros too.

