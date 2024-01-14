Matteo Berrettini announces withdrawal from Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini has officially withdrawn from the Australian Open, continuing his absence from the matchcourt after a series of injuries.

Berrettini, who hasn’t played since being taken off in a wheelchair at the US Open with an ankle injury, was set to return in a blockbuster matchup against Stefanos Tsitsipas tomorrow.

However, that is no longer going to take place, with the Italian pulling out of the tournament citing a right foot problem.

Injuries also played a big part in Berrettini’s 2023 season, having won only 50% of his 24 matches, and he has now dropped to his lowest ranking since 2018 (No.125).

Berrettini’s withdrawal means that Belgian lucky loser Zizou Bergs comes into play Stefanos Tsitsipas tomorrow on Rod Laver Arena.

It is unclear as to when Berrettini will next compete, with the 27-year-old currently only registered as 20th alternate for the ATP 250 indoor event in Marseille.

Inside the baseline…

It has been a very difficult past couple of years for Matteo Berrettini, who has had some very bad luck with injuries since reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2021. Berrettini had actually practiced with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne before finding out he was going to be his opponent, so maybe he just isn’t ready for matchplay yet. Hopefully this withdrawal is similar to that of Rafael Nadal, in that he may be fit to compete, but does not feel ready to play best-of-five set matches. The main hope for the Italian has to be that he recuperates in time for his favoured grass court season, where he is probably a top five player at his best.

