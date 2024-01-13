Coco Gauff reveals that she ‘wants to get double-digit’ Grand Slams

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, with the American revealing that she wants to win at least nine more major titles.

Gauff arrives at the Australian Open coming off the back of retaining her title in Auckland last week, after beating Elina Svitolina in the final.

The Melbourne major has statistically been Gauff’s weakest major, with the 19-year-old yet to surpass the fourth round.

However, the world No.4 was ambitious when revealing her career Grand Slam goals,“I would say recently I feel like I wanted to get double-digits. That’s cool. I don’t know if it will happen, but I think that’s a high goal. I think setting my goals high pushes me beyond what I think I can do.”

Gauff is one of 11 active single Grand Slam champions, but told press that she is not satisfied with just one, “During the off-season we did celebrate a little bit just because after the US Open everything was so fast. Now, going into another Slam, it really feels like so long ago.”

She continued, “Some players’ goal is to win a Grand Slam. Once they reach that, it’s kind of what’s next. For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple. It was kind of easy to forget about it. Not forget. I think that’s the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past.

“I think for me the only thing I will try to remember from that Slam is just the way that I won. It wasn’t my best tennis. It was more the mental fire.”

When you start living as a US Open champion 🏆@CocoGauff got a glimpse at the most immediate changes. pic.twitter.com/7KHpJaOaU9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 10, 2024

Gauff will begin her fifth Australian Open campaign on Rod Laver Arena on Monday, as she takes on Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round.

Inside the baseline…

It feels as though Coco Gauff is going slightly under the radar ahead of the Australian Open, despite being the most recent Grand Slam winner. However, this may play into the American’s hands, as there will likely be more pressure on the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. At a minimum Gauff should be aiming to achieve her best ever result at the Australian Open this year.

READ NEXT – Australian Open 2024: Popcorn matches from the women’s singles draw

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner