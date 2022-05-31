Marin Cilic played ‘the perfect match’ to reach the French quarters, says Tim Henman

Former British number one Tim Henman has heaped praise onto Marin Cilic stating he played “the perfect match” after the Croatian dismantled world number two Daniil Medvedev to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

The former US Open champion reminded the tennis world of his quality as he dominated from the onset to knock out the Russian number one in straight sets winning 6-2,6-3,6-2.

The 33-year-old served incredibly as he won 90% of his first serve points with Medvedev not even being able to muster a single break point opportunity.

Cilic was able to dictate throughout the contest, even dominating from the back of the court against the current US Open champion.

Former world number four Tim Henman was left impressed by the performance of Marin Cilic saying the Croat “played such a perfect match.”

Speaking to Eurosport, Henman told reporters, “I was so impressed with all aspects of Cilic’s game.

“He was the one who was looking to get in the court and dictate the rallies. It was relentless. He never gave Medvedev any opportunity to get into the match. His serving was exceptional.

“He played such a perfect match. For Medvedev not to have a break point chance in a best-of-five set match you have to be serving pretty well.”

Cilic, who reached his third French Open quarter-final with the win, is set to face Andrey Rublev in the last eight.

The Russian defeated Jannik Sinner after the young Italian retired due to a knee injury mid-match.

Cilic, who trails the head to head record 4-2 against Rublev, will be looking to reach his first ever French Open semi-final when the two meet on Wednesday.

