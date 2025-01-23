Top
Madison Keys makes Australian Open history with gritty comeback
Madison Keys makes Australian Open history with gritty comeback


The American Madison Keys rallies from a set down to defeat Iga Swiatek and earn her place in the 2025 Australian Open final.

Madison Keys has advanced to the 2025 Australian Open final after a remarkable comeback victory over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. The 29-year-old American, seeded 19th, triumphed with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(10-8), showcasing resilience and determination throughout the match.

After dropping the first set 5-7, Keys rebounded strongly in the second set, dominating Swiatek 6-1. The decisive third set culminated in a tense tiebreak, where Keys ultimately secured victory with a 10-8 score. This win propels Keys into her first Australian Open final, marking a significant milestone in her career. She reached the U.S. Open final in 2017 and is looking for her first major title.

In the final, Keys will face world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets in the other semifinal. The championship match is scheduled for Saturday, promising an exciting showdown between two in-form players.

The upcoming final against Sabalenka is anticipated to be a high-intensity match, with both players known for their powerful playing styles. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await this clash, as Keys seeks to make history with a Grand Slam victory over defending champion Sabalenka.

Inside the Baseline…

Sometimes tennis isn’t about the big serves or flawless forehands. It’s about heart, grit, and the moments when a player decides they simply won’t lose. Madison Keys gave us one of those moments in her semifinal, embodying the kind of fearless resilience that defines champions. In a sport where momentum shifts like sand through fingers, she found a way to anchor herself, silencing doubt and gathering courage at the most critical moments. It wasn’t just about winning; it was about refusing to let go. This is not easy against the number 2 player in the world. Madison switched from Wilson rackets to Yonex rackets, and it seems to be helping!


Kelly Keller, Tennishead Writer, is not only a journalism graduate with a Masters in Technical Writing from the University of Arkansas, she is also a professional tennis player on the WTA Tour, so to say she's qualified to write about tennis is somewhat of a understatement!