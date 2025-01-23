Madison Keys makes Australian Open history with gritty comeback

The American Madison Keys rallies from a set down to defeat Iga Swiatek and earn her place in the 2025 Australian Open final.

Madison Keys has advanced to the 2025 Australian Open final after a remarkable comeback victory over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. The 29-year-old American, seeded 19th, triumphed with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(10-8), showcasing resilience and determination throughout the match.

After dropping the first set 5-7, Keys rebounded strongly in the second set, dominating Swiatek 6-1. The decisive third set culminated in a tense tiebreak, where Keys ultimately secured victory with a 10-8 score. This win propels Keys into her first Australian Open final, marking a significant milestone in her career. She reached the U.S. Open final in 2017 and is looking for her first major title.

In the final, Keys will face world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets in the other semifinal. The championship match is scheduled for Saturday, promising an exciting showdown between two in-form players.

The upcoming final against Sabalenka is anticipated to be a high-intensity match, with both players known for their powerful playing styles. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await this clash, as Keys seeks to make history with a Grand Slam victory over defending champion Sabalenka.

