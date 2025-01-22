Ben Shelton: “Why can’t interviews build us up?”

The American star Ben Shelton critiques disrespectful post-match comments, calling for a more supportive approach from broadcasters.

Ben Shelton, the rising American tennis star, has made headlines not only for his performance at the 2025 Australian Open but also for his outspoken criticism of post-match interviews. After securing a victory over Lorenzo Sonego to reach the semifinals, Shelton addressed a specific incident where an interviewer suggested he wouldn’t have fan support in his next match.

“I just don’t think that comment [is] respectful from a guy I’ve never met before in my life,” Shelton said during his press conference.

Shelton went on to emphasize the role of broadcasters in creating a positive atmosphere for players and fans alike. “I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments,” he explained.

The 21-year-old also expressed concern about negativity in these interactions, adding, “I feel like there’s just been a lot of negativity. I think that’s something that needs to change.”

Shelton’s comments come as he prepares for a highly anticipated semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner. His call for a shift in tone during post-match interviews resonates with ongoing discussions about respect and support in professional tennis.

Inside the Baseline…

Ben Shelton’s perspective on post-match interviews hits a nerve for anyone who’s ever felt their achievements reduced to soundbites. It’s refreshing to hear a young player challenge the narrative and ask why we can’t celebrate the work behind the wins. Tennis thrives on storytelling, and Shelton’s call to uplift players through thoughtful dialogue is a reminder that the human elements of triumph, struggle, and growth are what make this sport compelling. Perhaps it’s time for broadcasters to take a page from Shelton’s book and spotlight the journey, not just the destination.

