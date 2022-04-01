Nick Kyrgios invited to Serbian Open after defending Novak Djokovic in deportation fallout

Share: 0 Shares







Djordje Djokovic has extended a Serbian Open invitation to Nick Kyrgios after he criticised the Australian Government’s handling of his brother Novak’s deportation saga.

Back in January, 20-time Grand Slam legend Novak Djokovic was unable to add to his Slam tally after being deported from Australia just one day before the Australian Open got underway.

Djokovic’s deportation situation proved extremely polarising and divisive all over the world, but one of Djokovic’s main defenders was Australian icon Nick Kyrgios.

The duo previously had a spat when Kyrgios called Djokovic a “strange cat” and mocked his iconic celebration.

However, Kyrgios put the run in behind him to defend Djokovic from his nation’s handling of his medical exemption cancellation and deportation saga, much to the surprise of the Serbian great.

Kyrgios took to Twitter to voice his concerns, saying “look I definitely believe in taking action [vaccination], I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

“Like these memes [internet jokes], headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better!”

Speaking on Serbian television, Serbian Open tournament director Djordje Djokovic said “I want to bring Nick Kyrgios to Belgrade, to thank him for supporting Novak, Belgrade and Serbia.

“He is an entertainer, he doesn’t mince his words and he will always express his opinion, whatever it may be.

“But above all, he is a serious athlete and tennis player.

“I hope that he will come to the Serbia Open before he finishes his tennis career.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner