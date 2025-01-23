Kristina Mladenovic accused of threats after doubles clash

A doubles battle at the Australian Open turns controversial as Lyudmyla Kichenok accuses Kristina Mladenovic of verbal threats during their match.

Controversy erupted at the 2025 Australian Open during a women’s doubles match when Ukrainian player Lyudmyla Kichenok accused her opponent Kristina Mladenovic of threatening her following an accidental hit with the ball. Kichenok, visibly shaken after the alleged incident, refused to partake in the customary post-match handshake and later addressed the matter on her Instagram.

“Threats and verbal aggression have no place in tennis,” Kichenok wrote, urging for greater attention to sportsmanship and the mental toll such interactions can have on players.

Kristina Mladenovic, a former world No. 1 in doubles and two-time Grand Slam champion in the discipline, has commented on the accusations.

🇺🇦Lyudmyla Kichenok explained why she chose not to shake hands with 🇫🇷Kristina Mladenovic after their doubles match at the Australian Open pic.twitter.com/trLbovAIJI — Ukrainian Tennis • BTU (@ukrtennis_eng) January 22, 2025

Once a fixture in the doubles world and a solid singles competitor with a career-high ranking of No. 10, the 31-year-old French player’s form has dipped in recent years. She currently sits outside the top 100 in singles and is ranked No. 29 in doubles and has been striving to regain her footing on the tour.

This incident marks a significant moment of contention in the doubles draw, sparking conversation about on-court behavior and the dynamics of competition in high-pressure matches. As the Australian Open continues, it remains to be seen if the governing bodies will address the situation. Kichenok and her partner advanced to the next round.

Mladenovic vs Kichenok beef 😭 pic.twitter.com/b0Yya3CNQw — Owen (@kostekcanu) January 20, 2025



Kristina Mladenovic’s recent controversy highlights the intensity and high stakes of professional tennis, even beyond the main tour. The ITF circuit often flies under the radar, but emotions run just as high as players fight for every point, every title, and every chance to climb back up the ranks. This incident is a stark reminder of how pressure and passion can intersect, sometimes with explosive results. It’s a testament to the competitive drive that fuels players, even in the less glamorous corners of the tennis world.

