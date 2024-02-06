Jannik Sinner set to win ‘many more grand slams’, claims former WTA No.1

Jannik Sinner has the resources to win many more grand slam titles, former WTA No.1 Ana Ivanovic has claimed.

The 22-year-old Italian won his maiden major trophy in remarkable fashion at last month’s Australian Open, defeating world No.1 Novak Djokovic en route to the title.

Sinner became the first man from his country to lift a major singles trophy since Adriano Panatta did in 1976.

JANNIK SINNER IS VICTORIOUS ???? He becomes the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1976 ???????? #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/kpvyo4mn9Z — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2024

Former tennis stars have heaped praise on the young prodigy following his milestone achievement in Melbourne, and 2008 French Open champion Ivanovic is the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

“He has a really good overall game style. He is mentally and physically super strong,” Ivanovic told Ubitennis.

“If he just keeps doing what he is doing there are many more Grand Slam titles for him. I really enjoy watching him. He seems like a very nice person, which is very beautiful to see.

“I think the most important is to follow his path and his training, but I am sure he is doing that. He has a good team and support system behind him, so he can focus on his goals and rhythm.”

Jannik Sinner and the ‘Cahill Effect’

Ivanovic touched on the importance of Sinner’s team, and a large part lies with his coach – Darren Cahill.

The former ATP No.22 has an experienced coaching resume, having guided Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep to major titles before taking on Sinner as his next project.

All three were successful in rising to No.1 in the world under his surveillance, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that Sinner will reach the sport’s climax too, potentially as early as this summer.

“The work ethic, purpose, desire, willingness to learn and tennis IQ of all of those champions is fantastic,” Cahill said. “Jannik has all that.

“He’s got the qualities I believe that a lot of the great champions in the game have, but you’ve got to start winning to let that come to fruition. He had a good finish to the year last year [beating Djokovic at both the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup] and gained a lot of belief from what he was able to do.”

Inside the baseline…

Darren Cahill boasts an impressive coaching CV and an abundance of experience guiding players to the top spot in their respective departments. His latest project of Jannik Sinner appears to be no different. The Italian has always had the talent, but since the inception of their partnership, Sinner’s game has pushed onto the next level and his progress against the top players is evident in his performances over the past 12 months. It would come as no surprise if, with Cahill’s coaching prowess, he was able to reach world No.1 at some point this season.

