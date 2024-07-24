Jannik Sinner ‘saddened’ to withdraw from Paris Olympic Games

Jannik Sinner has been forced to withdraw from the Paris Olympics, with the World No.1 revealing that he has been struggling with illness.

Sinner was set to make his Olympics debut later this week as the top seed in both singles and doubles, with compatriot Lorenzo Musetti.

However, the 22-year-old will now have to wait four more years after revealing that he was ‘strongly advised’ by doctors to skip the Olympics in Paris.

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” Sinner announced in a statement on social media. “After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.”

The Australian Open champion continued, “Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honor of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home. Come on Italy.”

Sono amareggiato di informarvi che purtroppo non potrò partecipare ai Giochi Olimpici di Parigi. Dopo una buona settimana di allenamento sulla terra ho cominciato a non sentirmi bene. Ho trascorso un paio di giorni a riposo ed in visita il medico ha riscontrato una tonsillite e… pic.twitter.com/Qrx8TJLoMA — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) July 24, 2024

It is not the first time that Sinner has suffered with illness this month, having also struggled in his Wimbledon quarter-final against Daniil Medvedev with dizziness.

As a result of Sinner’s withdrawal, he will be replaced by compatriot Andrea Vavassori in singles.

Sinner is next scheduled to compete at the Canadian Open in Montreal, beginning Tuesday 6th August, where is the defending champion.

Inside the baseline…

There had been reports that Jannik Sinner had delayed his travel to Paris due to illness, but this is still a huge shock and completely changes the landscape of the men’s singles draw. It is slightly concerning that Sinner has suffered with illness so much recently, but maybe it is just bad luck and he is run down after showing such great form in the first half of 2024 that made him world No.1.

