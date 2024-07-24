Carlos Alcaraz ‘will be one of the best in history’ claims Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz has been heavily praised by compatriot and Olympics doubles partner Rafael Nadal, who is looking ahead to the final Games of his career.

Alcaraz will be making his Olympics debut in Paris, competing in both singles and doubles with Nadal at Stade Roland Garros.

This will be Nadal’s fourth and final Olympic Games, having already won gold medals in singles (Beijing 2008) and in doubles with Marc Lopez (Rio de Janeiro 2016).

It will be the first time that Nadal and Alcaraz have partnered together, with the former getting some doubles practice in with Casper Ruud in Bastad last week.

Despite their inexperience as a pairing, Nadal is hoping to have ‘clear ideas’ when the competition begins, “The Olympic Games are the most important event. Things change a lot, and I don’t know what it will be like, but we will try to leave a positive memory. We will make every effort to leave feeling satisfied, having tried to go as far as possible.

“We haven’t been able to prepare as much as other pairs, but we trust in Carlos’ great form. I hope that this past week, where I have spent a lot of time on the court, will help me physically to raise my level for this to work, and we will see how we progress. We will try to train as much as possible to arrive with clear ideas.”

Alcaraz has played very little doubles in his career, having last competed on the ATP Tour back in May 2022.

However, Alcaraz arrives in Paris in great singles form having won Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, with the 21-year-old heavily praised by Nadal.

“These will be my last Games, that’s why I highly value being in Paris. I’m happy about it, and to be here, I have had to go through many difficult moments,” said Nadal in his press conference. “I see it as a reward, which rejuvenates you. It may turn out better or worse, but the excitement no one can take away from me.

“I have the attitude, and I will work every day. Playing with one of the best in the world [Alcaraz], and if injuries respect him, he will be one of the best in history, is an honor.”

The tennis tournaments at the Paris Olympics will get underway on Saturday 27th July.

Inside the baseline…

The anticipation is rising to see Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal together on a tennis court, and there is still a possibility that they may have to play singles against each other too! The pairing would be special anyway, but it feels even more special with the tennis events being held at Roland Garros – where Nadal has dominated for so many years and Alcaraz lifted his first title just over a month ago.

