Jannik Sinner ‘feels amazing’ after ending Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open Streak

Jannik Sinner is into his first Grand Slam final, after becoming the only player in history to beat Novak Djokovic in an Australian Open semi-final.

Sinner beat the world No.1, 6-1 6-2 6(6)-7 6-3, to end his historic 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open.

The Italian had not dropped a set in his opening five matches in Melbourne and despite having a match point saved in the third set, he managed to regain his composure to claim victory in the fourth.

When speaking to Eurosport, Sinner explained his emotions after reaching a first major final, “It feels amazing. It was a tough match; I knew that already entering the court.”

Sinner continued, “I felt like I was hitting the ball great in the first two sets, and he was missing a lot. In the third set, the level was even; I had match point. But that’s tennis, trying to reset as soon as possible and I felt like I served great today, and returning really well. The outcome makes me really happy.

“It was really shaky [serving for the match]. I wanted to play inside in, and then I played inside out. This happens. My legs [got heavy]. The first game of the fourth set was really important. I played really well and tried to keep pushing.”

Djokovic won the first three matches in the head-to-head with Sinner, but the world No.4 has since won three out of the last four against the Serb.

The 22-year-old has described it as a privilege to play the 24-time Grand Slam champion, “I felt like it was a privilege to play against him last year, so many times in 10 days, and playing matches against these kinds of players is much better than only practice, and that’s really important.”

2008 – At 22 years and 163 days, Jannik Sinner is the youngest Men’s Singles finalist at the Australian Open since … Novak Djokovic in 2008. Baton.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @atptour pic.twitter.com/7P8ptZSgXh — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 26, 2024

Sinner is the first Italian male singles player to reach the Australian Open singles final, as he now awaits the winner of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

Inside the baseline…

Jannik Sinner has truly found another level since the midway point of 2023, and this really showed today in Novak Djokovic’s first ever Australian Open semi-final defeat. As a result of this, it means that there will be a first-time Australian Open men’s singles champion on Sunday, with neither Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev having claimed the title in Melbourne before.

