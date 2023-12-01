Jannik Sinner could ‘push’ Novak Djokovic ‘towards retirement’ claims French Open winner

Jannik Sinner has beaten Novak Djokovic three times in recent weeks, and former Roland Garros champion Adriano Panatta has suggested that this rivalry could bring an end to the Serb’s career.

Sinner had lost his first three meetings with Djokovic, but appears to have turned a corner in their budding rivalry after his victory at the ATP Finals.

Despite Djokovic getting revenge in the final in Turin, Sinner hit back at the Davis Cup Finals by becoming the first player to save consecutive match points en route to victory against the 24-time major winner.

This enabled Italy to reach the Davis Cup Finals, where they won their first title since 1976, when the aforementioned Panatta was part of the team.

And Panatta has now made a bold statement when talking about Sinner’s recent victories, “In my opinion, if Sinner were to beat him two or three more times in 2024, he would become Djokovic’s nightmare, pushing him towards retirement.

“History teaches and usually repeats itself. [Bjorn] Borg quit with the arrival of [John] McEnroe, McEnroe retired when [Boris] Becker arrived.”

Inside the baseline…

Although Sinner has picked up a couple of singles victories over Djokovic in recent weeks, plus an extra win in doubles, it seems unlikely that he would be the one to tip the Serb over the edge. Especially when it comes to five-set matches at major tournaments, as Sinner has struggled to stay with Djokovic in their two previous meetings at Wimbledon.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal announces official comeback date for 2024

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

Although Sinner has found more success in recent weeks, Djokovic still has the authority in their head-to-head:

Sinner vs Djokovic: 2-4

Djokovic beat Sinner, 6-4 6-2 (Monte Carlo Masters Second Round, 2021) Djokovic beat Sinner, 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 (Wimbledon Quarter-final, 2022) Djokovic beat Sinner, 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) (Wimbledon Semi-final, 2023) Sinner beat Djokovic, 7-5 6(5)-7 7-6(2) (ATP Finals Round-Robin, 2023) Djokovic beat Sinner, 6-3 6-3 (ATP Finals Final, 2023) Sinner beat Djokovic, 6-2 2-6 7-5 (Davis Cup Semi-final, 2023)

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner