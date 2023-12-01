Rafael Nadal announces official comeback date for 2024

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will make his long-awaited return at the Brisbane International next month, as he gears up for for a potential final year on the ATP Tour.

Nadal has been out of action since January, when he picked up a psoas injury in his second round defeat at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald.

As a result, the Spaniard was forced to miss Roland Garros for the first time since 2004 and underwent arthroscopic surgery back in June.

Nadal, who is now ranked No.663, has since been working on his recovery, recently releasing video footage of him returning to the practice court.

And now the 22-time Grand Slam champion has announced in a social media video that he will return at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane to kick-off the year.

“After one year outside of the tour, I think it is the right moment to be back,” said Nadal. “So I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane in the first week of the season.”

Not only is it a return for Nadal, but it is also the first time that the Brisbane International has taken place since 2019 when Kei Nishikori claimed the title.

The 2024 edition of the Brisbane tournament will begin on Sunday 31st December, when Nadal will be joined by the likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Andy Murray and Ben Shelton.

Inside the baseline…

The official confirmation of Nadal’s return will bring so much joy to tennis and sports fans across the globe, who will be hoping that the Spaniard gets to showcase his greatest hits down under. It seems that Nadal is likely to play just the one warm-up tournament in Brisbane before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which actually was the place where he obtained the original injury.

