Jannik Sinner claims he is ‘not worried’ about ongoing hip concerns after reaching Cincinnati final

Jannik Sinner has brushed off any concerns about his hip, after the World No.1 appeared to be limping at stages during his Cincinnati Masters semi-final victory over Alexander Zverev.

Sinner beat the German, 7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4), in a match that lasted over three hours and was disrupted by rain delays.

Prior to this week Sinner had never even surpassed the third round in Cincinnati, and the Italian spoke to press about what helped him overcome Zverev on the seemingly fast hard courts.

“It was high quality, I think we both served very well in important moments,” said Sinner. “I tried to stay there mentally. I was a break down in the first (set), a break in the second, and then trying to break back somehow.

“He is an incredible server. He has played very aggressively, especially from the backhand side. So I tried to read his game a little bit, which is very tough against him and tried to use these small chances I had. I played a bit with the gut feeling I had, trying to go for shots.”

1 – Jannik Sinner has become the first Italian in the Open Era to reach the Men’s Singles final at the Cincinnati Open, and the first since 1973 to claim 5+ ATP top five wins in consecutive seasons. Historic.#CincyTennis | @CincyTennis @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/3UELfNgihI — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 19, 2024

Despite reaching his fifth final of 2024, there were concerns for Sinner throughout the match after he appeared to be bothered by his hip and was seen limping on occasions.

Hip injuries have played a big role in Sinner’s year since the clay court season, but the newly turned 23-year-old has reassured fans that it is ‘a different small issue than it was before’.

“I will not risk (health) before the US Open or other bigger tournaments. For sure sometimes I feel it (hip),” explained Sinner. I have to understand what exactly it is at the moment because I feel like it’s a different small issue than it was before.

“I have to check after this tournament. I was ill for one week-ish, then I went to Montreal and played two matches in one day. I haven’t had so much time to recover from those two matches before coming here (to Cincinnati).”

The Australian Open champion added, “I’m not worried yet, so I’m happy to play. That’s the most important. I have six good days (before the US Open) trying to recover and also work on it. So I’m not concerned.”

Sinner will take on Frances Tiafoe in the Cincinnati Open final later today, as he looks to claim the third Masters 1000 title of his career.

Inside the baseline…

It has been a very impressive and needed week for Jannik Sinner, after a tricky last few weeks and months following injury and illness. Despite being good on all surfaces, Sinner really does come to his own on hard courts and this week in Cincinnati has really showcased why he is the World No.1, despite maybe not feeling at 100%. Sinner should be feeling confident against a resurgent Frances Tiafoe, as he has won three of their four previous meetings that have all come on hard courts.

